PH CAPITAL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore in March 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 18.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2022 down 200.96% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 down 194.06% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.
PH CAPITAL shares closed at 86.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 251.84% over the last 12 months.
|PH CAPITAL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.76
|35.53
|18.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.76
|35.53
|18.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.06
|22.41
|14.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|16.00
|-1.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.12
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.30
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.38
|-3.31
|4.70
|Other Income
|-0.10
|0.36
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.48
|-2.96
|4.70
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.54
|-3.03
|4.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.54
|-3.03
|4.65
|Tax
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.33
|1.47
|3.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.33
|1.47
|3.30
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.10
|4.89
|10.99
|Diluted EPS
|-11.10
|4.89
|10.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.10
|4.89
|10.99
|Diluted EPS
|-11.10
|4.89
|10.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
