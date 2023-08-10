English
    PH CAPITAL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.72 crore, up 33.01% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.72 crore in June 2023 up 33.01% from Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2023 up 192.23% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 up 132.68% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022.

    PH CAPITAL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2022.

    PH CAPITAL shares closed at 56.40 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.

    PH CAPITAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.7215.5032.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.7215.5032.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.4610.3227.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.1310.682.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.440.43
    Depreciation0.040.060.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.700.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.73-6.711.99
    Other Income----0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.73-6.712.02
    Interest0.050.050.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.68-6.761.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.68-6.761.96
    Tax1.25-1.700.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.43-5.071.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.43-5.071.17
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.43-16.893.91
    Diluted EPS11.43-16.893.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.43-16.893.91
    Diluted EPS11.43-16.893.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

