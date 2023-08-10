PH CAPITAL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.72 crore, up 33.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.72 crore in June 2023 up 33.01% from Rs. 32.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2023 up 192.23% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 up 132.68% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022.

PH CAPITAL EPS has increased to Rs. 11.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2022.

PH CAPITAL shares closed at 56.40 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.