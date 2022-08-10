PH CAPITAL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.87 crore, up 226.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.87 crore in June 2022 up 226.81% from Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022 down 87.19% from Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022 down 84.06% from Rs. 12.86 crore in June 2021.

PH CAPITAL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.53 in June 2021.

PH CAPITAL shares closed at 81.10 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.01% returns over the last 6 months and 59.96% over the last 12 months.