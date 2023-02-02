PH CAPITAL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 41.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.62 7.14 35.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.62 7.14 35.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 18.65 7.65 22.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.30 -7.54 16.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.44 0.43 0.12 Depreciation 0.05 0.03 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.18 0.19 0.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.99 6.39 -3.31 Other Income 0.00 -- 0.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.99 6.39 -2.96 Interest 0.06 0.09 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.06 6.30 -3.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.06 6.30 -3.03 Tax -1.63 1.74 -4.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.43 4.56 1.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.43 4.56 1.47 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -14.75 15.21 4.89 Diluted EPS -14.75 15.21 4.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -14.75 15.21 4.89 Diluted EPS -14.75 15.21 4.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited