PH CAPITAL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 41.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in December 2022 down 41.96% from Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2022 down 401.48% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2022 down 101.36% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021. PH CAPITAL shares closed at 77.60 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.13% over the last 12 months.
PH CAPITAL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.627.1435.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.627.1435.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods18.657.6522.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.30-7.5416.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.440.430.12
Depreciation0.050.030.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.180.190.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.996.39-3.31
Other Income0.00--0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.996.39-2.96
Interest0.060.090.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.066.30-3.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.066.30-3.03
Tax-1.631.74-4.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.434.561.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.434.561.47
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.7515.214.89
Diluted EPS-14.7515.214.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.7515.214.89
Diluted EPS-14.7515.214.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

