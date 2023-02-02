PH CAPITAL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 41.96% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in December 2022 down 41.96% from Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2022 down 401.48% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2022 down 101.36% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.
|PH CAPITAL shares closed at 77.60 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.13% over the last 12 months.
|PH CAPITAL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.62
|7.14
|35.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.62
|7.14
|35.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|18.65
|7.65
|22.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.30
|-7.54
|16.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.43
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.19
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.99
|6.39
|-3.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.99
|6.39
|-2.96
|Interest
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.06
|6.30
|-3.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.06
|6.30
|-3.03
|Tax
|-1.63
|1.74
|-4.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.43
|4.56
|1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.43
|4.56
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.75
|15.21
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|-14.75
|15.21
|4.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.75
|15.21
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|-14.75
|15.21
|4.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited