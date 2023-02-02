English
    PH CAPITAL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 41.96% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PH CAPITAL are:Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in December 2022 down 41.96% from Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2022 down 401.48% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2022 down 101.36% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.PH CAPITAL shares closed at 77.60 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.13% over the last 12 months.
    PH CAPITAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.627.1435.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.627.1435.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.657.6522.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.30-7.5416.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.430.12
    Depreciation0.050.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.190.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.996.39-3.31
    Other Income0.00--0.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.996.39-2.96
    Interest0.060.090.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.066.30-3.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.066.30-3.03
    Tax-1.631.74-4.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.434.561.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.434.561.47
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.7515.214.89
    Diluted EPS-14.7515.214.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.7515.214.89
    Diluted EPS-14.7515.214.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited