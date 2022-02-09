PH CAPITAL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.53 crore, up 455.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.53 crore in December 2021 up 455.39% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021 down 8.36% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021 down 208.06% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

PH CAPITAL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.34 in December 2020.

PH CAPITAL shares closed at 139.85 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 175.84% returns over the last 6 months and 722.65% over the last 12 months.