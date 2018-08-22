P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore

FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G) today reported a 42.91 percent decline in net profit at Rs 44.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 78.04 crore during the April-June quarter a year-ago, P&G said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 531.48 crore. It was Rs 540.77 crore of the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

P&G's total expenses were at Rs 457.10 crore. For the financial year 2017-18, P&G's net profit was down 13.43 per cent at Rs 374.59 crore as against Rs 432.73 crore in 2016-17.

This is "largely behind lower non-operating income and increased marketing investments," the company said in a statement.

Its total income was at Rs 2,479.36 crore in 2017-18. It was Rs 2,496.46 crore in the previous fiscal.