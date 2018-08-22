App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 78.04 crore during the April-June quarter a year-ago, P&G said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G) today reported a 42.91 percent decline in net profit at Rs 44.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 531.48 crore. It was Rs 540.77 crore of the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

P&G's total expenses were at Rs 457.10 crore. For the financial year 2017-18, P&G's net profit was down 13.43 per cent at Rs 374.59 crore as against Rs 432.73 crore in 2016-17.

This is "largely behind lower non-operating income and increased marketing investments," the company said in a statement.

Its total income was at Rs 2,479.36 crore in 2017-18. It was Rs 2,496.46 crore in the previous fiscal.
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #Procter & Gamble

