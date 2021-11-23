PG Industry Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.78 crore, up 233.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.78 crore in September 2021 up 233.05% from Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 102.4% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021 up 217.83% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2020.

PG Industry EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2020.

PG Industry shares closed at 5.87 on November 22, 2021 (BSE)