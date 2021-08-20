PG Industry Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore, up 141.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore in June 2021 up 141.69% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 102.26% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021 up 138.1% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

PG Industry EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2020.

PG Industry shares closed at 4.81 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -21.15% returns over the last 6 months and 123.72% over the last 12 months.