PG Industry Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.44 crore, up 102.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.44 crore in December 2021 up 102.7% from Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021 up 117.06% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 up 287.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

PG Industry EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in December 2020.

PG Industry shares closed at 15.45 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 223.90% returns over the last 6 months and 135.88% over the last 12 months.