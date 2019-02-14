PG Industry Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2018 up 11.27% from Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 19.29% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2018 up 15.89% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.

PG Industry EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.

PG Industry shares closed at 23.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.67% returns over the last 6 months and -23.33% over the last 12 months.