App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

P&G Health posts net profit of Rs 38.21cr for December quarter

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 236.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 204.39 crore for the same period year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Procter & Gamble Health on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 38.21 crore for the December quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 715.34 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Procter & Gamble Health said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 236.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 204.39 crore for the same period year ago.

The company completed the execution of business transfer agreement with Merck Life Sciences Pvt Ltd to sell, lease, or otherwise transfer certain businesses comprising exclusively of biopharma, performance materials and life sciences segments to the latter on November 30, 2018.

Close

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Suresh Talwar and Rani Jadhav as independent directors for a period of five years with effect from April 8, 2020, up to March 31, 2025.

related news

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd closed at Rs 4,290 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.47 per cent over previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Procter & Gamble Health #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.