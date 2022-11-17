PG Foils Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.19 crore, down 30.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.19 crore in September 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 102.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2022 down 67.99% from Rs. 16.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.86 crore in September 2022 down 51.28% from Rs. 22.29 crore in September 2021.

PG Foils EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.92 in September 2021.

PG Foils shares closed at 241.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months and -47.13% over the last 12 months.