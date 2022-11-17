English
    PG Foils Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.19 crore, down 30.56% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.19 crore in September 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 102.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2022 down 67.99% from Rs. 16.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.86 crore in September 2022 down 51.28% from Rs. 22.29 crore in September 2021.

    PG Foils EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.92 in September 2021.

    PG Foils shares closed at 241.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months and -47.13% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.19121.71102.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.19121.71102.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.5581.2574.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.6311.536.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.0414.161.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.573.465.36
    Depreciation1.001.000.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.273.903.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.216.419.85
    Other Income6.666.7011.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8613.1221.39
    Interest2.331.330.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.5311.7820.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.5311.7820.53
    Tax2.101.533.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.4310.2616.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.4310.2616.97
    Equity Share Capital9.099.098.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9711.2820.92
    Diluted EPS5.9711.2820.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.9711.2820.92
    Diluted EPS5.9711.2820.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
