PG Foils Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.34 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.34 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 78.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 1042.35% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2023 up 33.79% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2022.

PG Foils shares closed at 192.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.61% returns over the last 6 months and -38.92% over the last 12 months.