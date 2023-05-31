English
    PG Foils Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.34 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.34 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 78.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 1042.35% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2023 up 33.79% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2022.

    PG Foils shares closed at 192.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.61% returns over the last 6 months and -38.92% over the last 12 months.

    PG Foils
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.3472.0878.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.3472.0878.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.2163.3170.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.820.801.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.927.41-11.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.094.295.95
    Depreciation1.061.001.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.554.736.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.48-9.463.79
    Other Income21.112.303.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.63-7.156.84
    Interest16.892.511.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.26-9.675.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.26-9.675.20
    Tax-2.511.055.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.75-10.72-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.75-10.72-0.42
    Equity Share Capital10.8810.879.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.81-12.05-0.51
    Diluted EPS-4.33-12.59-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.81-12.05-0.51
    Diluted EPS-4.33-12.59-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #PG Foils #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am