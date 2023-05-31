PG Foils Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.34 crore, down 7.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.34 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 78.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 1042.35% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2023 up 33.79% from Rs. 7.99 crore in March 2022.
PG Foils shares closed at 192.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.61% returns over the last 6 months and -38.92% over the last 12 months.
|PG Foils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.34
|72.08
|78.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.34
|72.08
|78.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.21
|63.31
|70.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.82
|0.80
|1.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.92
|7.41
|-11.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.09
|4.29
|5.95
|Depreciation
|1.06
|1.00
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.55
|4.73
|6.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.48
|-9.46
|3.79
|Other Income
|21.11
|2.30
|3.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.63
|-7.15
|6.84
|Interest
|16.89
|2.51
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.26
|-9.67
|5.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.26
|-9.67
|5.20
|Tax
|-2.51
|1.05
|5.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.75
|-10.72
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.75
|-10.72
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|10.88
|10.87
|9.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.81
|-12.05
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.33
|-12.59
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.81
|-12.05
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.33
|-12.59
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
