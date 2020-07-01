PG Foils Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore, down 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore in March 2020 down 16.02% from Rs. 60.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 112.44% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2020 down 44.92% from Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2019.

PG Foils shares closed at 70.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and -4.77% over the last 12 months.