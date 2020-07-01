PG Foils Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore, down 16.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore in March 2020 down 16.02% from Rs. 60.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2020 down 112.44% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2020 down 44.92% from Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2019.
PG Foils shares closed at 70.85 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and -4.77% over the last 12 months.
|PG Foils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.97
|53.78
|69.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.97
|53.78
|69.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.84
|42.19
|58.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.67
|0.07
|0.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.72
|2.68
|4.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.63
|3.26
|3.75
|Depreciation
|1.65
|1.00
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.00
|2.74
|-2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|1.85
|4.72
|Other Income
|5.61
|1.77
|8.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.51
|3.62
|13.49
|Interest
|6.80
|0.65
|2.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|2.97
|11.45
|Exceptional Items
|-1.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|2.97
|11.45
|Tax
|-1.48
|1.43
|1.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|1.54
|9.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|1.54
|9.61
|Equity Share Capital
|8.11
|8.11
|8.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|1.90
|11.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|1.90
|11.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|1.90
|11.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|1.90
|11.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am