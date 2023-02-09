PG Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 120.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 down 266.16% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 128.33% from Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2021.
PG Foils shares closed at 197.60 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -48.61% over the last 12 months.
|PG Foils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.08
|71.19
|120.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.08
|71.19
|120.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.31
|65.55
|66.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|5.63
|44.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.41
|-15.04
|-11.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.29
|5.57
|3.51
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.00
|10.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.73
|5.27
|6.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.46
|3.21
|1.72
|Other Income
|2.30
|6.66
|9.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.15
|9.86
|11.71
|Interest
|2.51
|2.33
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.67
|7.53
|10.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.67
|7.53
|10.08
|Tax
|1.05
|2.10
|3.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.72
|5.43
|6.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.72
|5.43
|6.45
|Equity Share Capital
|10.87
|9.09
|8.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.05
|5.97
|19.05
|Diluted EPS
|-12.59
|5.97
|19.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.05
|5.97
|19.05
|Diluted EPS
|-12.59
|5.97
|19.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
