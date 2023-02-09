PG Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 120.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 down 266.16% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 128.33% from Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2021.