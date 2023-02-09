 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PG Foils Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.08 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 120.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2022 down 266.16% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2022 down 128.33% from Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2021.

PG Foils
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.08 71.19 120.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.08 71.19 120.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.31 65.55 66.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 5.63 44.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.41 -15.04 -11.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.29 5.57 3.51
Depreciation 1.00 1.00 10.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.73 5.27 6.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.46 3.21 1.72
Other Income 2.30 6.66 9.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.15 9.86 11.71
Interest 2.51 2.33 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.67 7.53 10.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.67 7.53 10.08
Tax 1.05 2.10 3.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.72 5.43 6.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.72 5.43 6.45
Equity Share Capital 10.87 9.09 8.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.05 5.97 19.05
Diluted EPS -12.59 5.97 19.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.05 5.97 19.05
Diluted EPS -12.59 5.97 19.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited