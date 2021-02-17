PG Foils Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.53 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.53 crore in December 2020 up 16.28% from Rs. 53.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020 up 29.69% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2020 up 100.87% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2019.

PG Foils EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2019.

PG Foils shares closed at 90.70 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.45% returns over the last 6 months and 18.10% over the last 12 months.