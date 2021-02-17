MARKET NEWS

PG Foils Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.53 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Foils are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.53 crore in December 2020 up 16.28% from Rs. 53.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020 up 29.69% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2020 up 100.87% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2019.

PG Foils EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2019.

PG Foils shares closed at 90.70 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.45% returns over the last 6 months and 18.10% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations62.5364.2752.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations62.5364.2752.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.3046.9741.29
Purchase of Traded Goods7.403.330.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.572.75-1.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.932.823.93
Depreciation1.001.001.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.702.384.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.645.023.05
Other Income4.644.235.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.289.248.12
Interest4.332.570.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.956.677.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.956.677.58
Tax1.952.321.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.004.366.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.004.366.09
Equity Share Capital8.118.118.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.475.377.51
Diluted EPS2.475.377.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.475.377.51
Diluted EPS2.475.377.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #PG Foils #Results
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:22 am

