PG Foils Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.74 crore, up 5.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.74 crore in December 2018 up 5.46% from Rs. 66.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2018 up 99.06% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2018 up 84.14% from Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2017.

PG Foils EPS has increased to Rs. 11.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.96 in December 2017.

PG Foils shares closed at 73.60 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -62.11% over the last 12 months.