PG Electroplast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.10 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.10 crore in March 2023 down 29.09% from Rs. 417.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2023 down 59.47% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2023 down 49.11% from Rs. 41.50 crore in March 2022.

PG Electroplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.22 in March 2022.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 1,498.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.13% returns over the last 6 months and 115.96% over the last 12 months.