    PG Electroplast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.10 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 296.10 crore in March 2023 down 29.09% from Rs. 417.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.67 crore in March 2023 down 59.47% from Rs. 21.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.12 crore in March 2023 down 49.11% from Rs. 41.50 crore in March 2022.

    PG Electroplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.22 in March 2022.

    PG Electroplast shares closed at 1,498.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.13% returns over the last 6 months and 115.96% over the last 12 months.

    PG Electroplast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations296.10280.56417.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations296.10280.56417.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials217.39210.63272.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.133.5588.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.8614.28-8.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9719.7021.92
    Depreciation5.395.025.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1612.2318.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1915.1418.94
    Other Income1.542.8817.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7318.0236.18
    Interest5.295.335.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4412.6930.21
    Exceptional Items-----0.63
    P/L Before Tax10.4412.6929.59
    Tax1.773.108.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.679.6021.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.679.6021.39
    Equity Share Capital22.7422.7421.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.734.4810.22
    Diluted EPS3.764.179.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.734.4810.22
    Diluted EPS3.764.179.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
