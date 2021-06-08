PG Electroplast Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 329.57 crore, up 80.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.57 crore in March 2021 up 80.83% from Rs. 182.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2021 up 458.45% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2021 up 77.65% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2020.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2020.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 466.90 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 193.46% returns over the last 6 months and 926.15% over the last 12 months.