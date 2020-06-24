PG Electroplast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:
Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore in March 2020 up 7.25% from Rs. 169.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020 down 145.9% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2020 up 8.63% from Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2019.
PG Electroplast shares closed at 49.30 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -12.67% over the last 12 months.
|PG Electroplast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|182.25
|140.03
|169.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|182.25
|140.03
|169.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|133.25
|107.74
|116.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.18
|5.80
|13.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.33
|-4.23
|5.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.49
|13.88
|11.43
|Depreciation
|4.93
|3.90
|3.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.62
|9.71
|11.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.11
|3.24
|8.65
|Other Income
|1.19
|0.53
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.30
|3.76
|9.46
|Interest
|4.51
|3.43
|2.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.79
|0.34
|6.56
|Exceptional Items
|-1.55
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.24
|0.34
|6.56
|Tax
|6.16
|-0.27
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.91
|0.61
|6.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.91
|0.61
|6.34
|Equity Share Capital
|19.53
|18.65
|18.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|0.33
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|0.33
|3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|0.33
|3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|0.33
|3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
