PG Electroplast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore, up 7.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.25 crore in March 2020 up 7.25% from Rs. 169.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020 down 145.9% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2020 up 8.63% from Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2019.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 49.30 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -12.67% over the last 12 months.