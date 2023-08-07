PG Electroplast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 307.10 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.10 crore in June 2023 down 25.65% from Rs. 413.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2023 up 46.27% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.84 crore in June 2023 up 26.84% from Rs. 21.16 crore in June 2022.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2022.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 1,562.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.49% returns over the last 6 months and 66.17% over the last 12 months.