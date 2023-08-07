English
    PG Electroplast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 307.10 crore, down 25.65% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 307.10 crore in June 2023 down 25.65% from Rs. 413.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2023 up 46.27% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.84 crore in June 2023 up 26.84% from Rs. 21.16 crore in June 2022.

    PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2022.

    PG Electroplast shares closed at 1,562.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.49% returns over the last 6 months and 66.17% over the last 12 months.

    PG Electroplast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations307.10296.10413.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations307.10296.10413.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials237.08217.39268.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9316.1394.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.096.86-4.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1720.9719.65
    Depreciation5.485.395.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3115.1616.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2214.1913.63
    Other Income1.141.542.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3615.7316.09
    Interest5.165.295.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2110.4410.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2110.4410.81
    Tax3.891.772.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.328.678.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.328.678.42
    Equity Share Capital22.7922.7421.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.413.733.97
    Diluted EPS5.363.763.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.413.733.97
    Diluted EPS5.363.763.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #PG Electroplast #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

