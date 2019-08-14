PG Electroplast Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 172.80 crore, up 48.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.80 crore in June 2019 up 48.33% from Rs. 116.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2019 up 51.43% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2019 up 39.01% from Rs. 8.10 crore in June 2018.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2018.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 47.45 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.01% returns over the last 6 months and -73.76% over the last 12 months.