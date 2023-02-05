 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PG Electroplast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 267.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2022 up 51.69% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.04 crore in December 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2021.

PG Electroplast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.56 330.62 267.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.56 330.62 267.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.63 232.28 196.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.55 41.88 20.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.28 -3.04 2.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.70 19.00 18.18
Depreciation 5.02 5.07 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.23 16.17 14.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.14 19.26 10.73
Other Income 2.88 8.65 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.02 27.91 11.54
Interest 5.33 4.98 4.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.69 22.93 6.96
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.69
P/L Before Tax 12.69 22.93 7.64
Tax 3.10 5.42 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.60 17.51 6.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.60 17.51 6.33
Equity Share Capital 22.74 21.38 21.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 8.24 3.07
Diluted EPS 4.17 7.65 2.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 8.24 3.07
Diluted EPS 4.17 7.65 2.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
