PG Electroplast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 267.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2022 up 51.69% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.04 crore in December 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2021.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in December 2021.

