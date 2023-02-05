English
    PG Electroplast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.56 crore in December 2022 up 4.85% from Rs. 267.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2022 up 51.69% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.04 crore in December 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2021.

    PG Electroplast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.56330.62267.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.56330.62267.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.63232.28196.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.5541.8820.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.28-3.042.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7019.0018.18
    Depreciation5.025.075.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2316.1714.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1419.2610.73
    Other Income2.888.650.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0227.9111.54
    Interest5.334.984.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6922.936.96
    Exceptional Items----0.69
    P/L Before Tax12.6922.937.64
    Tax3.105.421.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6017.516.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6017.516.33
    Equity Share Capital22.7421.3821.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.488.243.07
    Diluted EPS4.177.652.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.488.243.07
    Diluted EPS4.177.652.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
