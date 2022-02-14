PG Electroplast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 267.57 crore, up 45.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.57 crore in December 2021 up 45.45% from Rs. 183.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2021 down 2.62% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2021 up 3.76% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2020.

PG Electroplast EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.33 in December 2020.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 713.40 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.65% returns over the last 6 months and 198.74% over the last 12 months.