PG Electroplast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 107.00 crore, up 31.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.00 crore in December 2018 up 31.46% from Rs. 81.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 170.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2018 down 14.16% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2017.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 79.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.41% returns over the last 6 months and -75.84% over the last 12 months.