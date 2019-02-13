PG Electroplast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 107.00 crore, up 31.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.00 crore in December 2018 up 31.46% from Rs. 81.39 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018 down 170.52% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2018 down 14.16% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2017.
PG Electroplast shares closed at 79.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.41% returns over the last 6 months and -75.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|PG Electroplast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.00
|114.94
|81.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.00
|114.94
|81.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.43
|89.10
|60.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.89
|5.69
|5.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.14
|-4.37
|-4.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.58
|9.88
|8.51
|Depreciation
|3.30
|3.28
|3.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.18
|9.01
|7.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.77
|2.34
|1.14
|Other Income
|0.63
|1.35
|2.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.40
|3.69
|3.23
|Interest
|2.73
|2.51
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|1.18
|0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|1.18
|0.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|1.18
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|1.18
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|16.41
|16.41
|16.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.70
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.70
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.70
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.70
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited