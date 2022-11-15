 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PG Electroplast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.85 crore, up 65.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.85 crore in September 2022 up 65.24% from Rs. 198.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2022 up 96.58% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in September 2022 up 108.11% from Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2021.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 996.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.26% returns over the last 6 months and 84.28% over the last 12 months.

PG Electroplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.85 535.19 198.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.85 535.19 198.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.83 359.73 155.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 44.01 103.26 11.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.24 -15.59 -12.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.10 27.33 16.84
Depreciation 8.11 7.73 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.00 25.61 13.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.04 27.10 8.15
Other Income 8.57 2.80 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.61 29.90 8.61
Interest 8.86 9.36 4.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.75 20.54 4.24
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.18
P/L Before Tax 10.75 20.54 4.42
Tax 3.58 4.14 0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.17 16.40 3.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.17 16.40 3.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.17 16.40 3.65
Equity Share Capital 21.38 21.22 20.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 7.73 1.82
Diluted EPS 3.12 7.17 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 7.73 1.82
Diluted EPS 3.12 7.17 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am