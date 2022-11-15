PG Electroplast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.85 crore, up 65.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.85 crore in September 2022 up 65.24% from Rs. 198.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2022 up 96.58% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in September 2022 up 108.11% from Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2021.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 996.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.26% returns over the last 6 months and 84.28% over the last 12 months.