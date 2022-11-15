English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PG Electroplast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.85 crore, up 65.24% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.85 crore in September 2022 up 65.24% from Rs. 198.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2022 up 96.58% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in September 2022 up 108.11% from Rs. 13.32 crore in September 2021.

    PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

    PG Electroplast shares closed at 996.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.26% returns over the last 6 months and 84.28% over the last 12 months.

    PG Electroplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.85535.19198.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.85535.19198.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials226.83359.73155.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.01103.2611.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.24-15.59-12.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1027.3316.84
    Depreciation8.117.734.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0025.6113.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0427.108.15
    Other Income8.572.800.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6129.908.61
    Interest8.869.364.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7520.544.24
    Exceptional Items----0.18
    P/L Before Tax10.7520.544.42
    Tax3.584.140.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.1716.403.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.1716.403.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.1716.403.65
    Equity Share Capital21.3821.2220.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.377.731.82
    Diluted EPS3.127.171.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.377.731.82
    Diluted EPS3.127.171.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #PG Electroplast #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am