PG Electroplast Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 828.23 crore, up 65.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 828.23 crore in March 2023 up 65.7% from Rs. 499.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.17 crore in March 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 27.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.90 crore in March 2023 up 46.59% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 18.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.27 in March 2022.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 1,498.85 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.13% returns over the last 6 months and 115.96% over the last 12 months.