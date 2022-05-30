 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PG Electroplast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 499.84 crore, up 51.66% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 499.84 crore in March 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 329.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.63 crore in March 2022 up 164.78% from Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022 up 107.52% from Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2021.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2021.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 691.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.16% returns over the last 6 months and 69.25% over the last 12 months.

PG Electroplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 499.84 262.00 329.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 499.84 262.00 329.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 295.29 185.61 240.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 137.45 24.01 19.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.51 0.10 8.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.81 20.24 19.12
Depreciation 7.17 5.69 4.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.97 15.49 16.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.66 10.85 19.55
Other Income 16.63 0.60 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.29 11.45 20.51
Interest 8.66 5.26 4.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.63 6.18 15.72
Exceptional Items 0.23 0.67 -1.29
P/L Before Tax 36.86 6.85 14.43
Tax 9.22 1.31 3.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.63 5.54 10.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.63 5.54 10.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.63 5.54 10.44
Equity Share Capital 21.22 21.22 19.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.27 2.69 5.34
Diluted EPS 12.39 2.57 5.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.27 2.69 5.34
Diluted EPS 12.39 2.57 5.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #PG Electroplast #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 07:16 pm
