PG Electroplast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 499.84 crore, up 51.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.84 crore in March 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 329.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.63 crore in March 2022 up 164.78% from Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022 up 107.52% from Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2021.

PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2021.

PG Electroplast shares closed at 691.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.16% returns over the last 6 months and 69.25% over the last 12 months.