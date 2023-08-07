English
    PG Electroplast Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.62 crore, up 26.61% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 677.62 crore in June 2023 up 26.61% from Rs. 535.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2023 up 106.12% from Rs. 16.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.11 crore in June 2023 up 78.34% from Rs. 37.63 crore in June 2022.

    PG Electroplast EPS has increased to Rs. 14.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.73 in June 2022.

    PG Electroplast shares closed at 1,562.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.49% returns over the last 6 months and 66.17% over the last 12 months.

    PG Electroplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations677.62828.23535.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations677.62828.23535.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials490.23670.83359.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.1230.30103.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.73-19.16-15.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.6140.6027.33
    Depreciation10.7110.467.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1229.9225.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.1065.2727.10
    Other Income1.301.172.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.4066.4429.90
    Interest14.0417.599.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.3648.8520.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.3648.8520.54
    Tax8.558.694.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8140.1716.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8140.1716.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.8140.1716.40
    Equity Share Capital22.7922.7421.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8518.227.73
    Diluted EPS14.7117.477.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8518.227.73
    Diluted EPS14.7117.477.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

