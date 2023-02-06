PG Electroplast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.89 crore, up 74.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.89 crore in December 2022 up 74.77% from Rs. 262.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 up 148.03% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in December 2022 up 122.75% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2021.