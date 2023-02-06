 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PG Electroplast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.89 crore, up 74.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

Net Sales at Rs 457.89 crore in December 2022 up 74.77% from Rs. 262.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 up 148.03% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in December 2022 up 122.75% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2021.

PG Electroplast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 457.89 327.85 262.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 457.89 327.85 262.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 347.23 226.83 185.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.58 44.01 24.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.72 -7.24 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.83 25.10 20.24
Depreciation 8.65 8.11 5.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.00 20.00 15.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.88 11.04 10.85
Other Income 2.65 8.57 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.53 19.61 11.45
Interest 12.12 8.86 5.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.40 10.75 6.18
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.67
P/L Before Tax 17.40 10.75 6.85
Tax 3.67 3.58 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.74 7.17 5.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.74 7.17 5.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.74 7.17 5.54
Equity Share Capital 22.74 21.38 21.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 3.37 2.69
Diluted EPS 6.00 3.12 2.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 3.37 2.69
Diluted EPS 6.00 3.12 2.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
