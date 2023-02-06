English
    PG Electroplast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 457.89 crore, up 74.77% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PG Electroplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.89 crore in December 2022 up 74.77% from Rs. 262.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 up 148.03% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.18 crore in December 2022 up 122.75% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2021.

    PG Electroplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.89327.85262.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations457.89327.85262.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials347.23226.83185.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.5844.0124.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.72-7.240.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.8325.1020.24
    Depreciation8.658.115.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.0020.0015.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8811.0410.85
    Other Income2.658.570.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5319.6111.45
    Interest12.128.865.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.4010.756.18
    Exceptional Items----0.67
    P/L Before Tax17.4010.756.85
    Tax3.673.581.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.747.175.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.747.175.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.747.175.54
    Equity Share Capital22.7421.3821.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.473.372.69
    Diluted EPS6.003.122.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.473.372.69
    Diluted EPS6.003.122.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
