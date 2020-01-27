App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFS Q3 net up 3.2% at Rs 43cr

The long-term infrastructure financier for the power sector had posted a net profit of Rs 41.73 crore during the corresponding October-December period of 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
PTC India Financial Services has reported 3.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 43.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The long-term infrastructure financier for the power sector had posted a net profit of Rs 41.73 crore during the corresponding October-December period of 2018-19.

Total income of the company fell marginally to Rs 331.70 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20, as against Rs 336.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Stock of PFS closed at Rs 17.26 on the BSE, up 1.65 per cent from previous close.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 08:16 pm

tags #Business #PTC India Financial Services #Results

