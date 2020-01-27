PFS Q3 net up 3.2% at Rs 43cr

PTC India Financial Services has reported 3.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 43.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The long-term infrastructure financier for the power sector had posted a net profit of Rs 41.73 crore during the corresponding October-December period of 2018-19.

Total income of the company fell marginally to Rs 331.70 crore during the third quarter of 2019-20, as against Rs 336.31 crore in the year-ago period.