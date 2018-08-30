App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFS net profit down by 23% to Rs 56 crore in Q1

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 325.19 crore, up from Rs 300.13 crore during the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement today.

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) has reported a decline of 23 percent in its net profit at Rs 55.93 crore in first quarter ended June of this fiscal. Its net profit in the corresponding period of 2017-18 was at Rs 72.39 crore.

PFS said its total outstanding loan assets grew by 22 percent to Rs 13,361 crore as on June 30, 2018. Non-fund based commitment for amounts to be disbursed in coming quarters aggregates to Rs 1,003 crore by end of the quarter, it added.

"The focus of the company during the quarter continues to be on consolidation and quality of the portfolio. The loan portfolio of the company has grown by about 22 percent. The business model of the company remains robust with net interest income of Rs 90.43 crore which is 30 percent of the interest income, Ashok Haldia, Managing Director and CEO, said in the statement.

To augment the portfolio, the company is strategically moving towards higher yield structured products, he said.

Haldia said a significant portion of the stressed assets, primarily in the legacy part of the portfolio are in final stages of resolution are expected to be resolved in end of this fiscal by various modes including change in promotor, sale to ARCs or one-time settlement (OTS).

The investments related to renewables and other infrastructure do not have any significant levels of stress, he said.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 08:25 pm

