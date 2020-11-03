Pfizer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 595.41 crore, up 5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 595.41 crore in September 2020 up 5% from Rs. 567.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.37 crore in September 2020 down 14.83% from Rs. 154.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.47 crore in September 2020 up 3.13% from Rs. 208.93 crore in September 2019.

Pfizer EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 33.72 in September 2019.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,984.40 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 22.35% over the last 12 months.