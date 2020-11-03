172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|pfizer-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-595-41-crore-up-5-y-o-y-6057671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:49 AM IST

Pfizer Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 595.41 crore, up 5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

Net Sales at Rs 595.41 crore in September 2020 up 5% from Rs. 567.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.37 crore in September 2020 down 14.83% from Rs. 154.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.47 crore in September 2020 up 3.13% from Rs. 208.93 crore in September 2019.

Pfizer EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 33.72 in September 2019.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,984.40 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.34% returns over the last 6 months and 22.35% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations595.41514.89567.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations595.41514.89567.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials83.0373.3069.56
Purchase of Traded Goods100.12121.9695.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.66-17.6744.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost86.2185.9086.24
Depreciation27.7327.1425.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses94.0765.11107.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.59159.15139.05
Other Income12.1517.2044.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.74176.35183.80
Interest4.713.012.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax183.03173.34181.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax183.03173.34181.18
Tax51.6648.8926.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.37124.45154.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.37124.45154.25
Equity Share Capital45.7545.7545.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.7127.2033.72
Diluted EPS28.7127.2033.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS28.7127.2033.72
Diluted EPS28.7127.2033.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

#Earnings First-Cut #Pfizer #Pharmaceuticals #Results

