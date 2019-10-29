Pfizer Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 567.06 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.06 crore in September 2019 up 9.1% from Rs. 519.74 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.25 crore in September 2019 up 61.01% from Rs. 95.80 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.93 crore in September 2019 up 25.24% from Rs. 166.83 crore in September 2018.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 33.72 in September 2019 from Rs. 20.94 in September 2018.

Pfizer shares closed at 3,752.90 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.41% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.