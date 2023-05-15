English
    Pfizer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 572.64 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 572.64 crore in March 2023 up 4.18% from Rs. 549.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.65 crore in March 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 125.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.25 crore in March 2023 up 16.8% from Rs. 182.57 crore in March 2022.

    Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 28.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.50 in March 2022.

    Pfizer shares closed at 3,772.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and -10.29% over the last 12 months.

    Pfizer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations572.64621.75549.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations572.64621.75549.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.6789.9384.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods150.9679.87207.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.6247.40-102.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.3191.6992.31
    Depreciation26.4126.3433.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.45109.41102.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.46177.11131.84
    Other Income31.3827.4117.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.84204.52148.96
    Interest2.533.843.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax184.31200.68145.11
    Exceptional Items-19.59----
    P/L Before Tax164.72200.68145.11
    Tax35.0750.0219.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.65150.66125.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.65150.66125.79
    Equity Share Capital45.7545.7545.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3432.9327.50
    Diluted EPS30.0332.9327.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3432.9327.50
    Diluted EPS30.0332.9327.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

