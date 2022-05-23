 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pfizer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.66 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

Net Sales at Rs 549.66 crore in March 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 534.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.79 crore in March 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 100.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.57 crore in March 2022 up 12.05% from Rs. 162.94 crore in March 2021.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 27.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.98 in March 2021.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,353.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.

Pfizer
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 549.66 675.90 534.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 549.66 675.90 534.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.98 78.36 87.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 207.37 89.86 43.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -102.64 84.15 65.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.31 109.73 94.83
Depreciation 33.61 27.16 27.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.19 118.63 118.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.84 168.01 98.43
Other Income 17.12 18.26 37.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.96 186.27 135.63
Interest 3.85 2.18 3.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.11 184.09 132.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 145.11 184.09 132.09
Tax 19.32 40.18 31.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.79 143.91 100.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.79 143.91 100.55
Equity Share Capital 45.75 45.75 45.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.50 31.46 21.98
Diluted EPS 27.50 31.46 21.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.50 31.46 21.98
Diluted EPS 27.50 31.46 21.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pfizer #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.