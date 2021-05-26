MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pfizer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 534.76 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

Net Sales at Rs 534.76 crore in March 2021 up 6.52% from Rs. 502.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.55 crore in March 2021 down 2.39% from Rs. 103.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.94 crore in March 2021 up 5.85% from Rs. 153.93 crore in March 2020.

Pfizer EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.52 in March 2020.

Close

Pfizer shares closed at 5,252.35 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and 24.79% over the last 12 months.

Pfizer
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations534.76593.49502.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations534.76593.49502.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials87.3791.0490.22
Purchase of Traded Goods43.15183.42198.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.25-61.89-97.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost94.8394.12100.65
Depreciation27.3127.2328.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses118.4290.03101.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.43169.5480.30
Other Income37.2014.5745.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.63184.11125.52
Interest3.543.853.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.09180.26121.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax132.09180.26121.90
Tax31.5439.0218.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.55141.24103.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.55141.24103.01
Equity Share Capital45.7545.7545.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.9830.8722.52
Diluted EPS21.9830.8722.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.9830.8722.52
Diluted EPS21.9830.8722.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pfizer #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 26, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.