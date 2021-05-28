Pfizer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 534.76 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.76 crore in March 2021 up 6.52% from Rs. 502.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.55 crore in March 2021 down 2.39% from Rs. 103.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.94 crore in March 2021 up 5.85% from Rs. 153.93 crore in March 2020.

Pfizer EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.52 in March 2020.

Pfizer shares closed at 5,132.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 21.92% over the last 12 months.