Pfizer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 502.01 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.01 crore in March 2020 down 6.28% from Rs. 535.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.01 crore in March 2020 down 5.9% from Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.93 crore in March 2020 down 17.44% from Rs. 186.44 crore in March 2019.

Pfizer EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 23.93 in March 2019.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,081.50 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and 28.08% over the last 12 months.