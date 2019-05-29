Pfizer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 535.66 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.66 crore in March 2019 up 3.02% from Rs. 519.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2019 up 4.75% from Rs. 104.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.44 crore in March 2019 up 9.87% from Rs. 169.69 crore in March 2018.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 23.93 in March 2019 from Rs. 22.84 in March 2018.

Pfizer shares closed at 3,291.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.70% returns over the last 6 months and 34.60% over the last 12 months.