Pfizer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.36 crore, down 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 531.36 crore in June 2023 down 10.38% from Rs. 592.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.53 crore in June 2023 up 187.34% from Rs. 32.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.17 crore in June 2023 down 31.31% from Rs. 209.87 crore in June 2022.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 20.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.11 in June 2022.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,039.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -3.05% over the last 12 months.