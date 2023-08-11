English
    Pfizer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 531.36 crore, down 10.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 531.36 crore in June 2023 down 10.38% from Rs. 592.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.53 crore in June 2023 up 187.34% from Rs. 32.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.17 crore in June 2023 down 31.31% from Rs. 209.87 crore in June 2022.

    Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 20.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.11 in June 2022.

    Pfizer shares closed at 4,039.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -3.05% over the last 12 months.

    Pfizer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations531.36572.64592.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations531.36572.64592.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.1170.6790.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods146.90150.96174.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.11-5.62-48.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.5265.3192.20
    Depreciation15.5526.4126.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.23109.4592.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.16155.46165.34
    Other Income33.4631.3818.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.62186.84183.36
    Interest2.872.533.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.75184.31179.72
    Exceptional Items---19.59-136.33
    P/L Before Tax125.75164.7243.39
    Tax32.2235.0710.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.53129.6532.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.53129.6532.55
    Equity Share Capital45.7545.7545.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4428.347.11
    Diluted EPS20.4430.037.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4428.347.11
    Diluted EPS20.4430.037.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

