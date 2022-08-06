 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pfizer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.90 crore, down 20.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

Net Sales at Rs 592.90 crore in June 2022 down 20.86% from Rs. 749.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in June 2022 down 83.72% from Rs. 199.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.87 crore in June 2022 down 29.57% from Rs. 297.98 crore in June 2021.

Pfizer EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 43.69 in June 2021.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,266.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -27.68% over the last 12 months.

Pfizer
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 592.90 549.66 749.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 592.90 549.66 749.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.23 84.98 94.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 174.05 207.37 162.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -48.41 -102.64 17.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.20 92.31 94.36
Depreciation 26.51 33.61 27.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.98 102.19 94.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.34 131.84 258.74
Other Income 18.02 17.12 12.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.36 148.96 270.98
Interest 3.64 3.85 2.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.72 145.11 268.73
Exceptional Items -136.33 -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.39 145.11 268.73
Tax 10.84 19.32 68.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.55 125.79 199.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.55 125.79 199.91
Equity Share Capital 45.75 45.75 45.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.11 27.50 43.69
Diluted EPS 7.11 27.50 43.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.11 27.50 43.69
Diluted EPS 7.11 27.50 43.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pfizer #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.