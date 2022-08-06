Pfizer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.90 crore, down 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 592.90 crore in June 2022 down 20.86% from Rs. 749.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in June 2022 down 83.72% from Rs. 199.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.87 crore in June 2022 down 29.57% from Rs. 297.98 crore in June 2021.

Pfizer EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 43.69 in June 2021.

Pfizer shares closed at 4,266.20 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and -27.68% over the last 12 months.