Pfizer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 544.40 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.40 crore in June 2019 up 6.26% from Rs. 512.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.81 crore in June 2019 up 22.83% from Rs. 91.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.06 crore in June 2019 up 25.78% from Rs. 160.64 crore in June 2018.

Pfizer EPS has increased to Rs. 24.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 20.07 in June 2018.

Pfizer shares closed at 2,869.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and 5.88% over the last 12 months.