Pfizer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.01% from Rs. 675.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.66 crore in December 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 143.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.86 crore in December 2022 up 8.17% from Rs. 213.43 crore in December 2021.

Pfizer
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 621.75 637.47 675.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 621.75 637.47 675.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.93 94.44 78.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 79.87 67.04 89.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 47.40 63.11 84.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.69 82.48 109.73
Depreciation 26.34 26.25 27.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.41 98.71 118.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.11 205.44 168.01
Other Income 27.41 24.24 18.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.52 229.68 186.27
Interest 3.84 3.38 2.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 200.68 226.30 184.09
Exceptional Items -- 188.92 --
P/L Before Tax 200.68 415.22 184.09
Tax 50.02 104.15 40.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.66 311.07 143.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.66 311.07 143.91
Equity Share Capital 45.75 45.75 45.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.93 67.99 31.46
Diluted EPS 32.93 67.99 31.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.93 67.99 31.46
Diluted EPS 32.93 67.99 31.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
