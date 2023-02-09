Pfizer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.01% from Rs. 675.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.66 crore in December 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 143.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.86 crore in December 2022 up 8.17% from Rs. 213.43 crore in December 2021.