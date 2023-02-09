English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pfizer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pfizer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 621.75 crore in December 2022 down 8.01% from Rs. 675.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.66 crore in December 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 143.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.86 crore in December 2022 up 8.17% from Rs. 213.43 crore in December 2021.

    Pfizer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations621.75637.47675.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations621.75637.47675.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.9394.4478.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.8767.0489.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.4063.1184.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.6982.48109.73
    Depreciation26.3426.2527.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.4198.71118.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.11205.44168.01
    Other Income27.4124.2418.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.52229.68186.27
    Interest3.843.382.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax200.68226.30184.09
    Exceptional Items--188.92--
    P/L Before Tax200.68415.22184.09
    Tax50.02104.1540.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities150.66311.07143.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period150.66311.07143.91
    Equity Share Capital45.7545.7545.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.9367.9931.46
    Diluted EPS32.9367.9931.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.9367.9931.46
    Diluted EPS32.9367.9931.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited